New York Jets running back Breece Hall might join some company relatively soon. After a photo circulated on X about his physique entering training camp, Hall left a legendary comment.

“Drug test coming,” Hall wrote along with face with tears of joy and loudly crying face emojis. The Jets RB was reacting to a fan asking, “When did Breece turn into the Hulk?”

Hall wouldn't be the first player to receive a drug test after showing their impressive physique. Cleveland Brown defensive end Myles Garrett received a random drug test from the NFL. He had the test after posing sleeveless in a photo.

However, it's not just viral photos that award players with a drug test. They go after key performances, too. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning was hit, along with Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown after multiple key performances. The NFL recently has had a history of slapping drug tests in the hands of players after they see something out of the ordinary. It could be a big game, or with Hall, simply being in shape.

How can a healthy Breece Hall impact the Jets?

Breece Hall was one of the most dynamic rookies the running back position has seen. In his rookie season, he had games of 66, 97, 116 and 72 yards, with touchdowns in those four games. Unfortunately, Hall suffered an ACL injury that sidelined him the rest of his rookie campaign. He came back in 2023 and had a solid year, posting 994 rushing yards with five touchdowns and 591 receiving yards with four touchdowns. With quarterback Aaron Rodgers set to start the season with the Jets, there'll be a hall-of-fame presence under center.

It's important to note that Hall played with a bottom-five offensive line in 2023. He still almost had a 1,000-yard season. Luckily for Hall, Jets general manager Joe Douglas did him and his teammates a solid favor. Douglas signed former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith to a one-year $20 million deal. Starters Alijah Vera-Tucker, Duane Brown and Connor McGovern missed a plethora of games, which forced a carousel in the offensive line. They also gained two Baltimore Raven lineman, Morgan Moses and John Simpson.

Hall's resemblance to The Hulk, mixed with improved protection, can lead to a dominant season for the third-year running back.