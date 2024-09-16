Breece Hall's strong play in the New York Jets' victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 has caught the eye of the NFL. Following his team's 24-17 victory, Hall posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the league office had requested a drug test. The third-year running back had 14 carries for 62 yards on the ground and added seven catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in the Jets' passing game.

Hall's strong play does not come out of nowhere. He is coming from a Week 1 performance against the San Francisco 49ers in which Hall had 54 rushing yards, a touchdown on the ground, and 39 receiving yards on five catches in the air. Hall had 994 rushing yards, five touchdowns, 591 receiving yards, and four touchdowns in 2023. He is a significant factor for a Jets offense that hopes to reach new heights in 2024 with Aaron Rodgers under center.

Hall and the Jets hope to continue their strong play in Week 3 against the New England Patriots. The game is scheduled for Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET. If Hall keeps up his dominant play, he will hopefully not earn another drug test from the NFL.

What to watch for when the Jets take on the Patriots on Thursday Night Football

While this is expected to be a down season for the Patriots, they have shown a lot of resolve in the first two weeks, beating the Bengals and almost upsetting the Seahawks. The Jets have not swept the Patriots in a season since 2000. To win the division, they must take both games from New England. That starts on Thursday.

Technically speaking, Aaron Rodgers won his second game as a member of the Jets in Week 2 against the Titans. The offense must fix some significant problems before Thursday night against the Patriots to get his second wire-to-wire victory. Rodgers and the Jets have little time to figure out how to get off to quicker starts. However, New York has to dig deep and find a way to get their passing attack rolling early to make life easier against New England.

Short drives lead to a tired defense and easier points for opponents. Against better offenses, that start will not keep them in the game. To counter that, Garrett Wilson must be more involved, especially in the red zone. He does not have a touchdown yet and was held to just five receptions against the Titans. The Jets having their passing game take flight will greatly complement Hall's early-on dominance.