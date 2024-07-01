There is no doubt that Breece Hall is one of the best weapons that the New York Jets have, but his ACL tear from his rookie year impacted his first two seasons in the NFL. With the Jets set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, Hall has goals to ascend to the level that Christian McCaffrey is at right now.

“McCaffrey's the best in the league and, to me, he sets the standard,” Breece Hall said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “We're going to see him Week 1, and we're playing against some of the best linebackers, so for me it's exciting just to see where I stand and really let everybody see my full talent now that I'm healthy. … If you go on my YouTube and you look at Christian McCaffrey and my history, you'll see I wanted like 10 videos of his highlights and everything.”

Hall is definitely aiming high, and rightfully so. He has flashed a lot of talent in his first two seasons with the Jets, when he does get the ball. Hall made a huge impact in his rookie season before suffering his torn ACL on the road in Denver against the Broncos. It took him a while to build himself back up, but he was just under 1,000 rushing yards on the season in 2023 as well.

Now, entering his second full season after the ACL tear, Hall feels back to normal.

“I feel like I'm back to my old self,” Hall said, via Cimini.

Hall will undoubtedly be a big part of the Jets' offense this season. Aaron Rodgers will have Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams to throw to, with Tyler Conklin being a solid option as a tight end as well. But coming off of a torn Achilles, it will be helpful for Rodgers to have an explosive back like Hall to take the pressure off a bit. Expectations are high in the building for Hall.

“I don't think people realize or appreciate the roadd it takes to recover from an ACL,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said, via Cimini. “Breece really wasn't full Breece until right around the midpoint [of the] season, and he was still producing.”

Jets have an opportunity to make a statement Week 1 vs 49ers

This will be take two with Aaron Rodgers for the Jets, who had huge expectations last season, but lost their starting quarterback to a torn Achilles on the first drive of Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. This year, they will be on the Monday Night Football stage once again, but on the road in the game against the 49ers.

The 49ers are arguably the most talented team top to bottom in the NFL, and beating them on the road will be a tall task. It would be a huge statement from the Jets if they can come away with an upset, however. It would show that New York could compete with the most talented teams in the NFL.

Health will be a key for the Jets, but on paper, they should be a very competitive team this season.