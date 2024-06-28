The New York Jets are ready to go all in with Aaron Rodgers in 2024. Jets fans have been understandably frustrated because it seems like Rodgers is not equally committed. Rodgers has missed a handful of opportunities to get reps in with his current teammates. Now, a former Packers player confirms that Rodgers recently made time to work out with him in California.

According to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, he and Rodgers got some training time in with each other this week. MVS said on FS1 that he and Rodgers found a practice field in Los Angeles and put in some reps together.

“Me and Aaron have been great friends since I’ve been in Green Bay. I hit him up, told him I was coming out to L.A., and said, ‘Let’s run some routes,’” Valdes-Scantling said. “So we got it in, went out to some high school, and ran some routes together. We’re good. It was good.”

Rodgers and MVS have a history together from playing together with the Green Bay Packers. Normally, a story like this would cause rumors that the Jets should sign MVS to reunite him with Rodgers. However, Valdes-Scantling is already under contract with Jets' division rival Buffalo Bills.

If MVS does not make the final roster in Buffalo, perhaps he will call up Rodgers about reuniting in New York.

It is interesting to wonder how this story is being perceived by the Jets themselves. Rodgers was an unexcused absence from the team's mandatory minicamp, for reasons that neither side has formally addressed.

While it is good to know that Rodgers is back at work on football, it begs the question of why isn't Aaron Rodgers getting reps in with his own teammates?

Aaron Rodgers' former Packers teammate believes New York Jets will make the playoffs in 2024

Another former Packers teammate who played with Rodgers is high on the Jets heading into the 2024 season.

Rodgers' former left tackle David Bakhtiari recently appeared on The Adam Schefter Podcast and spoke glowingly about his former QB. Bakhtiari believes that the Jets will return to the playoffs in 2024 under Rodgers.

“I really hope the most for the guy,” Bakhtiari said on The Adam Schefter Podcast. “I know that his fire is burning really hard with the Jets. Especially with what happened to him, and I know the kinda guy when he feels doubted and counted out, and how much he wanted to do the first year, and he wasn't able to do that. And I know he feels how many more years left that he wants to play, so I'm expecting big things from him. I'm expecting him to put a lot on his shoulders, I'm expecting him to right the ship and put the Jets…I guess a long-winded way of saying, I think for sure they make the playoffs. That's what I think, and then after that, all you need is a ticket to the dance. From there, I have no idea.”

Bakhtiari has reason to believe in Rodgers. The pair went to the playoffs seven times while together in Green Bay.

“I don't think it's very wise for any betting man to say that Aaron Rodgers is not gonna make the playoffs,” Bakhtiari continued. “If you just look at his total career, he's only missed it a very few times. Most of the times he has missed, it's been from injury, and I've been on one of the teams when he did miss a majority of the season because of injury, he still came back and got us to the playoffs. We still almost beat the Niners, we literally were a play here, a play there away.”

We can't wait to see if Rodgers will actually live up to the hype in New York this season.