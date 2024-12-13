After a promising 2-1 start to the season, the New York Jets have since dropped nine of their next ten games and currently sit at 3-10. Their slim hopes of ending what is presently the longest postseason drought in all of professional sports went out the window last weekend after a 32-26 overtime defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins. But hey, the fantasy football postseason is now officially upon us, and that means an injury update on preseason fantasy darling Breece Hall is of the utmost importance.

Breece Hall missed New York's loss at Miami last Sunday due to a knee injury that he had been “struggling” with, according to Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich. It's the same left knee that he had surgery on back in 2022 to repair a torn ACL. Based on the fact that Hall missed his first game of the season and that he had been held out of practice throughout the week, it looked like there was a chance that the Jets could decide to shut the 23-year-old running back down for the season.

That doesn't appear to be the case anymore.

“Good news for fantasy owners,” ESPN's Rich Cimini wrote on X. “RB Breece Hall (knee) is expected to play. His status for Sunday ‘looks good … promising,' per Ulbrich. A bit of a surprise.”

Coming into the season, it appeared as if Hall was going to be the Jets bell-cow back, and while he has handled the majority of the carries this season, it appears as if New York has a rotation of running backs that they can lean on.

The Jets used a 4th-round pick on former Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen this past April, and the 20-year-old has played well in limited action. This season, Allen has 94 touches for 418 yards and two total touchdowns. Just one round later, the Jets nabbed Isaiah Davis out of South Dakota State, and over the last two weeks, Davis has popped. In these two games, Davis has 17 touches for 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

What this means for Breece Hall going forward remains to be seen. Hall will be entering his fourth pro season next year, and it's possible the Jets could decide not to spend big money on a running back with a track record of knee injuries. But assuming Hall gets the start this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he's probably still worth a start in your fantasy lineup, even with Allen and Davis on his heels.