Brett Favre knows Aaron Rodgers and understands implicitly what the veteran quarterback is going through after being traded to the New York Jets. So, his opinion holds weight about how Rodgers will handle things after starring for 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

“Aaron will do great,” Favre told ESPN on Wednesday. “He will handle the transition as well as anyone. [He’s a] very smart and instinctive person, on and off the field. In other words, you’re not going to catch him by surprise very often.”

Favre and Rodgers were Packers teammates from 2005-07. The Packers traded Favre, ironically, to the Jets to slide Rodgers into the starting role before the 2008 season. The Jets started 8-3 with Favre at QB, but the then-38-year-old injured his throwing arm. New York ultimately finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs.

So, Brett Favre is uniquely qualified to speak on the Aaron Rodgers trade to the Jets. He understands exactly how difficult it is to go from a winning franchise to one with a losing history, and to do so as an older quarterback following a high-profile trade.

But he’s bullish on Rodgers, who one day will join Favre in the Football Hall of Fame.

“I would rather not bet at all than bet against [Rodgers],” Favre said.

The similarities between the two quarterback greats are striking, especially considering the late-career trades for both from Green Bay to New York. Favre was a three-time All Pro, selected to the Pro Bowl 11 times and led the Packers to one Super Bowl title. Rodgers is a four-time All Pro, has been selected to the Pro Bowl 10 times and led the Packers to one Super Bowl championship.

Each joined the Jets at a time when it appeared they were ready to take a big next step. The Jets did reach the AFC Championship Game two straight seasons with Mark Sanchez at QB after Favre’s one season. Rodgers joins a team that has missed the playoffs 12 consecutive seasons but has a young talented roster, coming off a 7-10 season.

“I think [he’s] the best at making everyone around him better,” Favre said of Rodgers.

If anyone would know, Brett Favre would.