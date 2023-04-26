The New York Jets finally pulled off the blockbuster trade of the NFL offseason on Monday, pulling the trigger on a deal to bring future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the team.

The trade shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone given the fact that this was inevitable for much of the offseason and Rodgers himself last month said he intended on playing with the Jets in 2023.

Rodgers arrived at the Jets’ team facility in Florham Park, NJ for the first time Wednesday morning, rocking a Jets hoodie as he was greeted by owner Woody Johnson, head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas, among others.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Jets gave up four draft picks to receive Rodgers in the hopes that he can at the very least lead New York to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Rodgers is a season removed from winning two consecutive NFL MVPs in 2020 and 2021.

Rodgers won four MVPs and a Super Bowl in his 15 seasons as the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. He now follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Brett Favre, who joined the Jets for one season after 16 as the Packers’ signal-caller.

The Jets feel this is the right time to make a move for an impact starting QB. New York had the fourth-ranked total defense and allowed the fourth-fewest points per game in the NFL last season. However, the offense was ranked in the bottom eight despite plenty of standout weapons. The Jets see Aaron Rodgers as the final piece to a potential championship-contending team.