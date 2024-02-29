If the New York Jets do not select an offensive tackle with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, tight end Brock Bowers has emerged as a leading candidate to be chosen by Gang Green.
Mel Kiper Jr. is the latest draft expert to predict that the top-ranked tight end in the country will be selected by the Jets in his Mock Draft 2.0 for ESPN.
Such a move would give Aaron Rodgers another stud receiving option alongside wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who has topped 1,000 yards in each of his first two NFL seasons.
Could Brock Bowers be the pick for the #Jets? pic.twitter.com/e06RkXJrM3
— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) February 28, 2024
The idea of playing with the future Hall of Famer clearly intrigues Bowers.
“It would be pretty sweet,” Bowers said at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday. “I mean, he’s one of the best of all time doing it at quarterback. It’d be cool to learn under him and just play with him.”
Brock Bowers on potentially joining the Jets and playing with Aaron Rodgers:
"It would be pretty sweet, he's one of the best of all time" pic.twitter.com/68eekKDPeh
— Jets Videos (@snyjets) February 29, 2024
Brock Bowers to the Jets?
Bowers stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 230 pounds. He’s a massive, quick and sure-handed target who caught 175 passes in three seasons. He averaged 14.5 yards per catch in college and scored 26 touchdowns through the air and five rushing.
The 21-year-old also has a winning pedigree after helping Georgia with the National Championship in 2021 and 2022.
The Jets are expected to cut veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah this offseason. They still have solid veteran Tyler Conklin, who had 61 receptions in 2023. Jeremy Ruckert, a third-year pro, is also in the mix at tight end.
“Love Brock Bowers. Think he’d be great with Aaron Rodgers,” Kiper explained. “Obviously, they need somebody to help out Garrett Wilson.”
Of course, a snag with this is that the Jets badly need to upgrade their offensive line, and this draft is stacked with stud linemen. In fact, in his latest mock draft, Kiper has seven tackles selected in the first round, including two (J.C. Latham and Joe Alt) within the top seven picks.
“And yes, New York has a bigger hole at offensive tackle, but what if it doesn't totally love its options here? I always say — drafting strictly for need will get teams into trouble,” Kiper said.
Jets general manager Joe Douglas left all options open when discussing the Jets' need on the offensive line Wednesday at the combine. He pointed out the draft is just one area to help fix their need, but there’s also free agency and a possible trade or two.
After releasing veteran guard Laken Tomlinson, the Jets need three new starters on the offensive line. The two lone returnees are center Joe Tippmann and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, who’s coming off a torn Achilles.