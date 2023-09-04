Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will have two key playmakers in the lineup when they host the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Coach Robert Saleh confirmed Monday that running backs Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook will each play in the Sept. 11 opener. Hall is coming back from a torn ACL he sustained in Week 8 last season. Cook had offseason shoulder surgery and has had limited practice time since he signed with the Jets late in training camp.

“We are going to be smart with them,” Saleh said.

Hall is not practicing Monday, a planned maintenance day, per Saleh. The coach added that neither running back will be on “snap counts” against the Bills, but the Jets will be judicious with how they’re used.

If one or each is limited in Week 1, third-year pro Michael Carter is next on the depth chart. Carter led the Jets in rushing as a rookie in 2021 (639 yards; 4.3 yards per carry), but he struggled last season (3.5 yards per carry), especially after Hall was injured.

The Jets also have explosive rookie running back Izzy Abanikanda, who scored 20 touchdowns last season at Pitt, on the roster.

Hall and Cook have the potential to be among the best 1-2 punches at their position in the NFL this season. Hall was averaging 5.8 yards per carry as a rookie before his injury, while Cook is a four-time Pro Bowl selection who rushed for at least 1,100 yards in each of the past four seasons as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.