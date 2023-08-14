Dalvin Cook is heading to the New York Jets, and sure enough, the 28-year-old running back couldn't be more excited to start his new journey.

Cook has been linked with the New England Patriots for much of the offseason, but after the Pats decided to take a different route and inked Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year deal instead, it cleared the way for his New York signing.

The former Minnesota Vikings RB is reportedly signing a one-year contract with the Jets worth up to $8.6 million.

Right after the deal was announced, Cook took to X–formerly Twitter–to react to the development. He didn't say a word, but his one-emoji tweet using a green heart was enough to show what he wanted to say. He loved the move and couldn't wait to get things started with the New York franchise.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Of course the Jets and the fan base loved it as well. After all, Dalvin Cook is the best available free agent in the market. And with his signing, their offense just got more potent.

Cook is coming off a Pro Bowl season, which was his fourth in six years in the NFL. He recorded 1173 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 264 carries with the Vikings in 2022. He also made 39 receptions for 295 yards and two TDs.

While his play has declined compared to his epic 2020 season when he made 16 rushing touchdowns on over 1500 yards, there's no denying that Cook remains an offensive threat who should only be able to make the Jets offense more potent. Who knows, with a superstar QB like Aaron Rodgers, fans could even see his receiving numbers go up.

Indeed, as Cook himself hinted, both sides have every reason to love the move.