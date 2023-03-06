The first big domino of the NFL offseason came on Monday morning when Derek Carr was reported to be finalizing a deal with the New Orleans Saints. The quarterback market has been a big talking point, and it was also reported Monday that the Baltimore Ravens plan to use the franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, meaning the New York Jets’ options are running low.

However, immediately after the Carr deal was announced, Jets fans and NFL fans took to Twitter and wasted no time calling for Aaron Rodgers in hopes of landing the veteran signal-caller.

On the other hand, Jets fans know that this means it is either Aaron Rodgers or bust in what would be another chapter in a long storybook of Jets QB purgatory.

There are a lot of wrinkles to this, and all along the Jets’ desire to land Aaron Rodgers has been at the forefront of their minds. However, if Rodgers decides to stay in Green Bay or retire, then the Jets have to pivot once again and try to find out what their plan will be at quarterback with their safety valve now off the market.

The next few days will largely hinge on what Aaron Rodgers decides to do, and Jets fans are hoping that #12 chooses to leave Green Bay and come to New York. If he doesn’t, it will be a major blow to the Jets.