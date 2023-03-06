The first big domino of the NFL offseason came on Monday morning when Derek Carr was reported to be finalizing a deal with the New Orleans Saints. The quarterback market has been a big talking point, and it was also reported Monday that the Baltimore Ravens plan to use the franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, meaning the New York Jets’ options are running low.

However, immediately after the Carr deal was announced, Jets fans and NFL fans took to Twitter and wasted no time calling for Aaron Rodgers in hopes of landing the veteran signal-caller.

Aaron Rodgers or bust 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GRGh9Kbnk4 — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) March 6, 2023

Derek Carr ➡️ Saints

Aaron Rodgers ➡️ Jets??? 👀😏 pic.twitter.com/PjuoAhom7E — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) March 6, 2023

The Jets must be holding out hope for Aaron Rodgers… or…. then what — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) March 6, 2023

With Carr signing, if Aaron Rodgers retires or stays in Green Bay Jets Twitter is going to have its own kind of darkness retreat. — JetNation (@JetNation) March 6, 2023

Derek Carr wanted to sign before free agency to help lure other FAs with him to his new team. He gets his wish. #Jets have always made it clear Aaron Rodgers was their 1, and weren’t moving forward with contingency plans until they knew what he wanted. This was risk of that. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 6, 2023

Derek Carr is signing with the Saints, per @MikeGarafolo. #Jets better hope it works out with Aaron Rodgers. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 6, 2023

So Aaron Rodgers must be going to the #Jets https://t.co/UkWQMKfkVk — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) March 6, 2023

On the other hand, Jets fans know that this means it is either Aaron Rodgers or bust in what would be another chapter in a long storybook of Jets QB purgatory.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Everything is fine if the #Jets trade for Aaron Rodgers. But if they can’t…oh boy. Let’s just try not to think about that. — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) March 6, 2023

The Jets showing up to the Packers front office trying to trade for Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/MPIfa7ouV3 — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) March 6, 2023

The Jets to Aaron Rodgers right now. pic.twitter.com/mywqFBxoQx — Michael Hauff (@TheFFRealist) March 6, 2023

#Jets PR team hard at work. Laying the ground work for fans to talk themselves into the oft-injured Jimmy G having been their true backup plan all along if they strike out on Aaron Rodgers. https://t.co/yzHeQVqdRt — Play Like A Jet (@Playlikeajet1) March 6, 2023

Derek Carr signing with the Saints definitely leaves the Jets in a precarious spot if they don't land Aaron Rodgers. If the Raiders don't get him, they at least have a few fall-back plans, including Garoppolo, a rookie, (Mac?). But the Jets need a home run there. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 6, 2023

Jets had to wait for Aaron Rodgers. They might end up wishing they'd just settled on Derek Carr, but that's what it would have been: settling. Rodgers is the right play. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 6, 2023

1 down. I don’t love Carr as a QB but good for him on not waiting for the Aaron Rodgers domino to fall. Now more pressure on the Jets to go get Rodgers. Winding up with Jimmy G would be underwhelming. https://t.co/4Fwo1N3k4j — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) March 6, 2023

Do you really think JD is risking his job by gambling on Aaron Rodgers? #Jets — Hot Topic Satanist (@DLO87) March 6, 2023

There are a lot of wrinkles to this, and all along the Jets’ desire to land Aaron Rodgers has been at the forefront of their minds. However, if Rodgers decides to stay in Green Bay or retire, then the Jets have to pivot once again and try to find out what their plan will be at quarterback with their safety valve now off the market.

The next few days will largely hinge on what Aaron Rodgers decides to do, and Jets fans are hoping that #12 chooses to leave Green Bay and come to New York. If he doesn’t, it will be a major blow to the Jets.