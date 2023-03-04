Aaron Rodgers rumors are swirling around the NFL as the Green Bay Packers star quarterback mulls his future. With a potential trade to the New York Jets or Las Vegas Raiders on the table, a return to the Packers and retirement as his options, Rodgers could do just about anything this offseason. Amid all these potential options, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the two ‘most likely scenarios‘ for Aaron Rodgers this offseason in the latest NFL rumors, per 97.1 The Ticket.

“My sense is there continues to be more and more signs about him leaving Green Bay,” Schefter told host Hanna Storm. “And I think in the end, my sense is ultimately it will come down to whether he wants to play elsewhere, which would be really the New York Jets, or whether he wants to retire. To me, those are the two most logical options and the two most likely scenarios here. But again, we have not heard from Aaron Rodgers himself.”

Not only does Schefter believe that there are signs pointing towards Rodgers leaving the Packers, but he also believes it will come down to either a trade to the Jets or retirement.

However, Schefter also wisely pointed out that no one has yet to hear anything noteworthy from Rodgers himself, despite the widespread NFL rumors.

The Packers star seems to have at least considered retirement, something Rodgers acknowledged came up during his recent darkness retreat.

But one has to think he also wondered what it would be like to play on a team other than the Packers in 2023.

The Jets, who fielded one of the league’s best defenses and have some promising young weapons on offense, have to be appealing to Rodgers.

From Schefter’s point of view, it will come down to the Jets or retirement.