The New York Jets' Haason Reddick saga has now extended into Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season, but a resolution may be coming sooner rather than later.

Reddick, for whom the Jets traded in April, has remained adamant that he will not report to New York until the team gives him a contract extension. The Jets, on the other side of the negotiating table, said they will not discuss a new contract with Reddick until he reports. Well, something has to give, and according to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Jets could be on the verge of relenting after defensive end Jermaine Johnson confirmed that he will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon, which leaves the Jets pass rush in an even worse state than before.

“Nothing was ever likely to happen this week, as the Jets have a quick turnaround for a Thursday night game against the Patriots,” Graziano wrote. “But they know they need to do something about the pass rush, and solving the Reddick dilemma would seem to be the straightest line to a solution. If nothing happens on this situation next week, people around the league believe that it's possible nothing will, and the Jets might end up having to trade Reddick between now and the trade deadline.”

Could the Haason Reddick-Jets saga be coming to an end?

While Reddick likely wasn't hoping for a season-ending injury to a member of the team, the veteran pass rusher's refusal to report to the Jets — even with fines nearing $8 million — was always meant to create pressure on a team in win-now mode.

After losing Aaron Rodgers to injury on the first offensive possession of last season's opener, New York limped to a 7-10 record and their 13th consecutive year without a playoff appearance. With Rodgers back, the Jets are presumably trying to reach the heights they thought could a year ago. But Reddick's absence is a big and seemingly growing concern.

When the Jets traded for Reddick, it was expected New York would be getting one of the league's best pass rushers. However, without Reddick, the Jets have been a below-average team in pressuring opposing quarterbacks so far this season.

While the Jets ranked second in the league last year in hurry percentage and generally put a tremendous amount of pressure on teams' QBs last season, through two games this season the Jets, despite Will McDonald helping buoy the team's sack rate, rank in the bottom half of the NFL in hurry percentage (24th), QB knockdowns (27th), knockdown percentage (24th), pressures (22nd), and pressure percentage (21st).

Last year, his second with the Philadelphia Eagles, had 11.0 sacks (tied-15th in NFL) and 35 pressures (13th), both more than anyone on the Jets.