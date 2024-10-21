The New York Jets lost their fourth straight game in Week 7, falling 37-15 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have yet to win a game with Jeff Ulbrich as the interim head coach and are seeing their playoff odds drop dramatically. Ulbrich spoke with reporters after the game and ripped his team. ESPN's Rich Cimini transcribed the coach's issues with the team.

“That game, especially that second half, that's not who this team is,” the Jets coach said. “It's not good enough and that starts with me and the coaching staff. We can all give more and we will give more. We have what we need. That's not who we are. Extremely disappointed.”

The Jets jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the first quarter and put together another strong drive to take a 15-6 lead in the second. It was the most points they scored in the first half this season and the offense was finally moving. After the Steelers hit a field goal to take a 16-15 lead, Rodgers hit Garrett Wilson in the chest with the ball. Wilson dropped it, Pittsburgh picked it off, and the entire game changed.

The Steelers scored 31 unanswered points to win this game with Russell Wilson at quarterback. While the Jets' defense started strong, they were crushed in the second half on their way to their fourth straight loss.

Jets must turn their season around quickly

Ulbrich came in after the Jets lost their second straight game in Week 5. They went to London and blew an opportunity to beat the Vikings and fell to 2-3. Robert Saleh was fired and Ulbrich became the interim head coach. While they had an opportunity to beat the first-place Bills in his first game, they could not close out the game. With five losses already, the season is slipping away from Ulbrich.

The good news for the Jets is that they play the Patriots on Sunday. The first game between the two teams was Rodgers' best performance of the season and also represents their last win. Drake Maye has looked solid in his first two games but has not gotten his first win. A pessimistic, or realistic, Jets fan would tell you this is the perfect spot for him to get his first career win.

After that, the Texans, Cardinals, and Colts represent winnable games that this Jets team has shown no ability to win. Plenty of these games would be won by prime Aaron Rodgers but their offense has not been stellar this season. Don't expect this season to turn around as Ulbrich does.