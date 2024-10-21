Fans might not want to admit it yet, but the New York Jets' season is in full jeopardy after their Week 7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers pushed them to a 2-5 record on Sunday Night Football. Not even firing Robert Saleh or trading for Davante Adams solved their problems that kept them from realizing their full potential. While the team has showed flashes of what they could become, they simply could not put it all together, and that has to start from within the team. Likewise, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers would agree.

“You've got to have culture changers in the midst of the talent to steer things in the right direction,” Rodgers said during his postgame presser, via Jets Videos on X, formerly Twitter.

Still, while those are nice words from Aaron Rodgers, there might come a point in the season where these words remain just words, especially if the Jets keep losing.

Despite jumping to an early 15-6 lead against the Steelers in Week 7, the Jets stayed the Jets, melting down again and giving up 31 unanswered points to their opponent on the road. Afterward, the players, including Rodgers, blamed themselves for failing to do the little things well on every play.

Even interim coach Jeff Ulbrich had to agree.

“That's not who this team is,” the coach said, via NFL insider Connor Hughes for SNY. Ulbrich has already lost two straight games after taking over for Saleh, as the team hoped he'd give them consistency on defensive play-calling.

Under Saleh, the Jets had relied on their defense, but his firing threatened their identity.

Even former Patriots coach Bill Belichick called out the Jets defense during their Week 6 loss vs. the Buffalo Bills, where Aaron Rodgers' first half Hail-Mary not only showed his arm was still strong but also that the Jets could hang with the top teams.

However, Rodgers threw an interception on the final play that cost them the game. Now, instead of simply talking about how good they are at full strength, the Jets will have to prove it.

Looking ahead

It might be time for the team to take a good long look at the mirror and fix their internal flaws if they still want to salvage a season that's slowly slipping away.

First, they hope to receive some defensive help from linebacker Haason Redick, who signed an adjusted contract to return to the team. He will likely play against the hapless New England Patriots on Week 8.

If the Jets are as serious as Rodgers claims they are, then they must win that game. If they still find a way to lose, though, then their season is effectively done.