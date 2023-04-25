The Aaron Rodgers trade means Zach Wilson has lost his grip on the starting quarterback position with the New York Jets. But that doesn’t necessarily have to be a bad thing for the third-year pro.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas told reporters Tuesday that he believes playing behind Rodgers will do wonders for Wilson. The young QB struggled mightily as the Jets starter the past two seasons.

“I think this is going to be a great thing for Zach,” Douglas explained. “The opportunity to shadow and be with a first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback will be a great opportunity and experience.”

The GM may be on to something. Rodgers was Wilson’s idol growing up, and the two have talked several times since the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft. Wilson was excited to watch and interact with Rodgers at joint practices held by the Jets and Green Bay Packers the past two seasons. And he spoke in glowing terms of Rodgers after the Jets defeated the Packers at Lambeau Field last season.

Aaron Rodgers has been complimentary of Zach Wilson in prior public comments. If he accepts the role, Rodgers could be an important mentor for the 23-year-old. They have a similar flair for the dramatic and making scintillating off-script plays. But Rodgers could teach Wilson a thing or two about carving up opposing defenses by taking what’s given, too.

Douglas and coach Robert Saleh have remained adamant that Wilson still has a future with the Jets despite the team benching Wilson twice last season.

“Zach’s ceiling is unlimited,” Douglas said Tuesday. “No one works harder, no one loves ball more than Zach Wilson.”

As for the Rodgers acquisition, Douglas called it a “historic trade” for the Jets.