It took months of legwork and endless media speculation, but Aaron Rodgers is finally a New York Jet — general manager Joe Douglas explained what finally got the trade completed at the team’s pre-NFL Draft press conference on Tuesday.

The pick swap in Round 1 from 13 to 15 was “one of the last things to be agreed to,” helping the trade get across the finish line for both sides, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

“We’re comfortable with how this deal is shaped. In any negotiation, I don’t think anyone walks away where you feel you won everything,” Douglas explained. “But ultimately our goal from the beginning was to add Aaron to the team. We were able to agree to terms on that yesterday and excited to get him in here.”

There was a great moment at the pre-draft press conference, as Kyle Stickles, the Make-A-Wish recipient who will announce the Jets’ first-round pick on Thursday night, accompanied Joe Douglas and assistant GM Rex Hogan to the podium.

When asked who they should take with the No. 15 overall pick in Kansas City on Thursday, Stickles had a perfect answer.

“I mean, we definitely don’t need a quarterback.”

After months of back and forth between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers to get a deal done that had theoretically been completed for weeks, if not months, Stickles has a great point.

Aaron Rodgers should immediately vault the Jets into Super Bowl contention in 2023, and now that the long saga is over, he can focus on playing football for a new team for the first time since 2005.