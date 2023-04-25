Though the Aaron Rodgers trade is all but finalized, the New York Jets still have a major piece of offseason business to take care of. They are negotiating a massive contract extension with All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who could hold out of training camp if it’s not done by July.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas did not provide precise details about negotiations on Tuesday but appeared to be upbeat.

“Still optimistic,” Douglas explained. “I’ve had a lot of positive discussions … I feel like we are trending in a good place. So, optimistic and hopeful is how I’d describe that.”

Joe Douglas says the Jets are "optimistic and hopeful" on getting a deal done with Quinnen Williams pic.twitter.com/HPn04wRSGc — Jets Videos (@snyjets) April 25, 2023

Williams set himself up for a major payday after having a huge season in 2022. Fully healthy for the first time in four NFL seasons, the 25-year-old had a career-high 12 sacks and was a dominant force on the Jets’ vastly-improved defense. He earned his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

After the season, Williams said he’d skip voluntary team activities unless he had a new deal in place. Williams also offered up the possibility he could hold out of training camp without a new contract.

Since then, the defensive tackle market has exploded. Jeffery Simmons signed a four-year, $94 million contract with the Tennessee Titans, Daron Payne got four years and $90 million from the Washington Commanders and Javon Hargrave landed a four-year, $84 million dollar deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

So, the price has skyrocketed to keep Williams happy and wearing the Green and White. The comparables are hard to ignore since Simmons and Payne are the same age as Williams.

With the Rodgers trade done, it’s time for the Jets to bite down hard and finalize an expensive extension with their best defensive player.