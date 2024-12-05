The Winnipeg Jets have three players representing their countries at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Connor Hellebuyck and Kyle Connor will both represent the United States while Josh Morrissey is on Team Canada. Among the notable snubs was Mark Scheifele, who many expected to be at the 4 Nations Face-Off for Canada. Morrissey spoke to Paul Friesen of the Winnipeg Sun about his teammate not joining him in the red and white.

“I was hoping that we would both have the chance to do it, and do it together,” the Jets defenseman said. “So it was bittersweet. Obviously excited and [honored], but at the same time my heart went out and I felt pretty gutted for him that it shook out that way. He’s an amazing hockey player and has the ability to be there.”

Scheifele lost out on a spot because Canada is always deep at forward. With Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Sidney Crosby already on the team, the spots were limited. Scheifele does not have international experience but is not young enough to be a part of the future core.

Team Canada's biggest roster deficit is goaltending, mostly because of Jets goalie Connor Hellbuyck. The Michigan native is one of the best in the world and gives the Americans a significant advantage. Defenseman like Morrissey will be key to a potential Canada victory.

Should Jets' Mark Scheifele be on Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off?

When deciding if Mark Scheifele should be on Team Canada, you have to take into account everyone on the bubble. The most notable snub is Connor Bedard, the former first-overall pick. The youngster plays center, and could be the star of the future for Canada, but has struggled in the NHL.

Schiefele has 27 points in 26 games this season, which is a solid season but he is not a defensive specialist. With the goaltending issues for Canada, the Jets' winger is not a perfect fit. If the 4 Nations Face-Off was an All-Star team, Scheifele would be on Team Canada. But they are trying to build a team and he does not fit.

That is the reason that Lightning forwards Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel made the team as well. Jon Cooper is the coach of Canada and Tampa, so there is that connection as well. If Jets coach Scott Arniel was running the show, maybe Scheifele would be on the team.

The 4 Nations Face-Off begins on February 12 in Montreal.