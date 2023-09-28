Mecole Hardman is going to have a few Taylor Swift questions for former teammate Travis Kelce when the New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. The Jets wide receiver is admittedly among the curious about the Chiefs tight end and his budding romance with the pop star, who’s expected to be in attendance at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night.

“Trav! If anybody can do it, it'd be him for sure,” Hardman said Thursday, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “Trav is a great guy. I love him to death. I haven't asked him about that just yet. I think I'm going to have a conversation with him on the field and throw it out there like, ‘What's going on? How's it going?’

“But if anybody can pull that off, it's definitely him, for sure.”

Hardman was Kelce’s teammate with the Chiefs the previous five seasons. He signed with the Jets as a free agent after winning his second Super Bowl championship with Kansas City last February.

Kelce has been receiving more attention of late for his rumored romance with Swift than his All-Pro level play. Swift attended the Chiefs’ 41-10 win against the Chicago Bears last weekend and was seen whooping it up after Kelce scored a touchdown.

John Madden &

Pat Summerall call the Patrick Mahomes to

Travis Kelce / Taylor Swift Touchdown pic.twitter.com/eAV7kem99Y — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) September 27, 2023

A laughing Jets cornerback D.J. Reed said it was “no extra motivation” to shut down Kelce this week just because Swift might be there watching.

“Shoutout to Taylor Swift. I’m not a Taylor Swift fan, but it’s cool. I’m focused on football,” Reed said. “We just want to win.”

Swift does have some fans on the Jets, though, including injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who saw her perform in New Jersey this summer.