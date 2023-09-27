The Kansas City Chiefs absolutely destroyed the Chicago Bears 41-10 in Week 3, and while the game itself was fun to watch if you were a Chiefs fan, all eyes were on Taylor Swift, who showed up in support of superstar tight end Travis Kelce. Given how uncompetitive the game was, there was more than enough time for fans to pay attention to Swift, and Kelce was pretty pumped with just about every aspect of Kansas City's latest win.

Kelce had a big day on the field for the Chiefs, hauling in seven passes for 69 yards and a score to lead KC to an easy win over Chicago, but everyone was curious to see what was going on off the field between him and Swift. In his first comments after the game, Kelce praised Swift for her ‘ballsy‘ decision to show up and watch him and the Chiefs throttle the Bears.

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course…To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s*** was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for d*** sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end. Shout out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage.” – Travis Kelce, New Heights Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment

Swift surely knew that there would be tons of attention surrounding her if she decided to attend the Chiefs game, but she did so anyway, and Kelce appreciates the gesture. Considering how thoroughly Kansas City beat Chicago here with Swift in attendance, it will be interesting to see if Kelce can convince Swift to keep showing up for games as his and the Chiefs good luck charm.