Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are 1-0 in the 2023 NFL regular season when Taylor Swift is in attendance to watch their game live. They can improve on that particular record this coming weekend with NFL insider Jordan Schultz reporting that Swift is expected to attend Sunday's game between the reigning Super Bowl champions and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

“Sources: Taylor Swift plans to be in attendance for the #Chiefs vs #Jets game to watch Travis Kelce. Everyone getting together for Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium.”

Everyone, including even New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, has caught the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce fever that has only gotten more intense since the multi-Grammy winner showed up at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 3 to watch the Chiefs destroy the Chicago Bears, 41-10. In that game, Kelce led the Chiefs with 69 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven receptions and eight targets. Kelce and Swift were also caught on video leaving Arrowhead Stadium together.

While Kelce and Swift seemingly dominating the headlines, it's not lost on people that the Chiefs are humming again. After getting tripped up by the Detroit Lions at home in Week 1, Kansas City has won back-to-back games and will look to win their third game in a row when they face off against the struggling Jets side.

This looming Chiefs vs. Jets showdown had been circled on the calendars long ago by football fans primarily because it was supposed to feature a marquee quarterback matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. But hey, at least Taylor Swift will be there.