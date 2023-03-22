Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As the New York Jets try to finalize a trade for Aaron Rodgers, they’ve added an extra weapon for their potential next starting quarterback. After signing Allen Lazard, the Jets snagged another speedy wide receiver.

The Jets have signed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Hardman signed a one-year contract with New York that can reach $6.5 million in value, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Hardman has spent his entire four-year NFL career with the Chiefs. He has appeared in 26 games, catching 151 passes for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns. The wide receiver won two Super Bowls with Kansas City.

Alongside his work as a receiver, Hardman is also an electric return man. He has both a kick and a punt return touchdown during his career and has gained 1,482 return yards total. Hardman’s special teams effort earned him his first Pro Bowl nod as a rookie in 2019.

Mecole Hardman will now join what at the moment is a crowded Jets’ receivers room. Now only are Hardman and Lazard in the fold, but New York still has talented threats such as Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore. Still, the fact that the Jets went out and pursued him shows that the team is planning a role for Hardman.

Ultimately, the Jets are hoping Aaron Rodgers is the one throwing passes to Hardman and their entire cast of receivers. As the Jets try to convince Rodgers to come to New York, they’ve put quite the enticing WR room in front of him.