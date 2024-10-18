The New York Jets head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on Sunday night. With new coach Jeff Ulbrich and new wide receiver Davante Adams in tow, they look to get back in the win column. Mike Williams caught the ire of Aaron Rodgers publically before and after the Adams trade, causing trade rumors to swirl. Despite that and a missed practice this week, Ulbrich says that Williams will play, per SNY's Connor Hughes.

“Mike Williams will play on Sunday against the Steelers, Jeff Ulbrich says,” Hughes posted on social media. “He practiced fully today.”

Williams was cut by the Chargers to save cap space this offseason and signed a one-year deal with the Jets. While he has been a great receiver in his career, he does not have any chemistry with Aaron Rodgers. That was shown on the final play of the Monday night game against the Bills. Rodgers floated the ball up to Williams but he did not turn around in time and slipped. Taron Johnson intercepted it and ended the game.

The phrasing from Ulbrich is important here, as there is no guarantee that Williams will see the field. Back in Week 1, he was only on the field for nine snaps and did not get a target. His usage could be similar this year.

Potential landing spots for Jets' embattled wide receiver Mike Williams

The Steelers were in on Brandon Aiyuk in the offseason and have seen George Pickens' effort issues continue. While they did not get Aiyuk, Adams, or Amari Cooper, they were in the conversation for all of them. They should be the first team the Jets call after Sunday's game. With Williams on the outside, the Steelers could make a serious case for the AFC North.

Adams was also attached to the New Orleans Saints, where his old buddy Derek Carr is the quarterback. Now, Carr is hurt and Rashid Shaheed is out for the season. Williams would be a great addition to the Saints offense as they look to bounce back from a four-game losing streak.

Williams has lost a step while he recovers from the ACL injury he suffered last year. There are plenty of teams who should trade for him despite that and the Rams are one of them. Les Snead has shown a distaste for draft picks and with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua still hurt, they could salvage their season with Williams.