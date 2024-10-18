The New York Jets made a major move this week when they acquired Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams had been quarterback Aaron Rodgers' favorite receiver when the two played together in Green Bay. With the addition of Adams to the Jets roster, the Jets appear to be actively shopping veteran wideout Mike Williams.

Expand Tweet

Prior to the trade for Adams, Rodgers had called out Williams for running the wrong route on a pass he threw that the Buffalo Bills intercepted in the fourth quarter. After that criticism, Williams had missed two days of practice for what the team had called personal reasons.

Williams was targeted on three passes by Rodgers against the Bills, but none of those passes resulted in completions. Williams, a long-time star for the Los Angeles Chargers before moving on to the Jets this season, has yet to become an impact player for New York. He has caught 10 passes for 145 yards and he has not caught a touchdown pass.

It appears that Williams' future with the Jets is quite questionable. He is likely to be on the trading block, and NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints are among the teams that are interested in pursuing a trade.

Jets have struggled heading into Sunday night game vs. Steelers

After starting the season with a 2-1 record, the Jets have lost three straight games to the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills. They will attempt to reverse that trend in a road game Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

All three were close games and the Jets had a chance to win all of them. Rodgers has been known for his fourth-quarter magic throughout his career with the Packers, but it has not worked out that way for the Jets. His inability to deliver big plays in the closing moments of the fourth quarter cost the team in all of those losses.

Rodgers has hit some big plays with the Jets and his favorite target has been Garrett Wilson. However, his position as the team's go-to wideout are likely to be coming to an end as soon as Adams learns enough of the New York playbook to be effective.

Wilson has caught 41 passes for 399 yards and 3 touchdowns. Former Packers wideout Allen Lazard has been an excellent red zone threat for the Jets. He has caught 26 passes for 354 yards and 5 touchdowns.

If Adams is able to fit in quickly with the Jets, it could be quite beneficial for running back Breece Hall and the running game. Opponents will have to pay more attention to the passing game, and that could open up running lanes for Hall.