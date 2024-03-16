Aaron Rodgers recently caused a stir after rumors surfaced that he could be a potential Vice President for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Presidency. Considering Rodgers plays for the New York Jets, many were wondering if the star quarterback would retire from the NFL and take on a political career. Now, we finally have an answer.
Reports indicate that Aaron Rodgers will not be the Vice President to Kennedy, according to Diana Falzone of Mediaite. From the sounds of it, campaign donors were worried about the Jets quarterback being a running mate.
“Aaron Rodgers, the outspoken NFL quarterback who Kennedy had been considering as his VP pick, is out of the running, a source close to the campaign said. The prospect of his selection prompted concerns among donors to the campaign.”
Instead, Falzone reports that Kennedy is going to have popular attorney and entrepreneur, Nicole Shanahan, run alongside him for the presidency. So, Jets fans can rest a bit easier, as Aaron Rodgers should be focusing on football instead of politics this year.
“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is planning to tap Nicole Shanahan, a California-based attorney and entrepreneur once married to Google co-founder Sergey Brinn, as his running mate for his independent bid for the presidency, Mediaite has learned.”
Maybe Rodgers plans to have a political career once he eventually retires from the NFL. Until then, we should see him playing for the Jets at least next season. Although his 2023 campaign was cut short due to an achilles injury, New York is still hopeful they can get the most out of the veteran quarterback.