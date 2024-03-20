Morgan Moses dropped a truth bomb that’s more explosive than how happy he is to be back with the New York Jets.
Speaking with reporters Wednesday after being traded back to the Jets by the Baltimore Ravens, Moses explained that he played nearly all of the 2023 season with a significant injury.
“I actually tore my [pectoral muscle] in Week 4, which was pretty fun,” Moses said with more than a hint of sarcasm. “I played the whole season with it and just learned how to manage through it.”
Moses added that he had surgery six weeks ago and is “feeling great, I’m moving around, I’m working out, getting back in shape.”
Morgan Moses reveals he tore his pec Week 4 last season and played the rest of the season through it.
"I look forward to having two arms this year." pic.twitter.com/jEsln8U4at
— New York Jets (@nyjets) March 20, 2024
The veteran right tackle played 14 games last season and, even with the injury, had a solid 77.6 overall grade, per Pro Football Focus. Moses allowed five sacks and 24 QB pressures, blocking for Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.
“I look forward to having two arms this year,” Moses joked.
Morgan Moses ‘truly happy' to be back with Jets after painful season with Ravens
The 33-year-old rejoins the Jets two years after departing Broadway as a free agent. Moses signed a three-year contract with the Ravens in 2022 after playing one season with the Jets.
With New York in 2021, after seven seasons playing in Washington, Moses had an overall 71.0 grade, per PFF, but allowed an NFL career-high 49 QB pressures. However, he also had a career-low four penalties that season, playing 1,022 snaps.
“I look forward to coming back and finishing the business I didn’t get to finish,” Moses said. “I've missed running out of that tunnel and hearing that Jets chant and seeing the diehard fans that come out there every day and give it their all.”
"I'm truly happy to be back in New York"
Morgan Moses on getting traded to the Jets: pic.twitter.com/U8BdG5A9w3
— Jets Videos (@snyjets) March 20, 2024
Moses stated that there was no ill will when he decided to leave the Jets in 2022. It was a case that the Jets were too tight against the salary cap to work out a deal with him.
“I’m truly happy to be back in New York,” he said.
Morgan Moses big part of revamped offensive line with Jets
Moses is part of a revamped offensive line this season with the Jets. Gang Green signed Tyron Smith, the top available left tackle in free agency, and left guard John Simpson, who was teammates with Moses with the Ravens. They join second-year pro Joe Tippmann (center) and Alijah Vera-Tucker (right guard).
“I look forward to lacing up the cleats and putting on the helmet and shoulder pads with him again,” Moses said about Simpson.
Moses won’t be the only player at the Jets facility rehabbing from surgery or coming back from a significant injury. Wide receiver Mike Williams, who signed a one-year, $15 million contract this week, tore his ACL in Week 3 with the Los Angeles Chargers last season and is four-and-a-half months removed from surgery. Williams said Wednesday he’ll be good to go when the regular season begins in September.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, of course, is coming back after rupturing his Achilles in Week 1 during his Jets debut last season. The future Hall of Famer famously tried a miracle return but cut short his attempt when the Jets proved incapable of remaining in playoff contention.