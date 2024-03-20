There are a couple of major reasons why Mike Williams decided to sign a one-year, $15 million contract with the New York Jets in NFL free agency.
Simply, Williams wanted to play with future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And he wanted to team up with wide receiver Garrett Wilson to form one of the League’s most dynamic 1-2 punches at the position.
“I just felt like it was a great fit for me,” Williams said Wednesday. “Aaron, I want to be able to play with him, pick his brain, learn from him.
“Playing alongside Garrett, it kind of reminds me of Keenan [Allen] a little bit. Similar style of play, great route runners, and I feel like we can complement each other in that area.”
WR Mike Williams on why he chose the Jets in free agency. pic.twitter.com/PGKLoisoKy
— New York Jets (@nyjets) March 20, 2024
The Williams signing will definitely receive a thumbs-up from Rodgers and Wilson. The Jets desperately needed to add another playmaker on offense, where Wilson has been pretty much the only receiving threat the past two seasons and Breece Hall is a stud at running back.
Williams said he hadn’t spoken to Rodgers yet but plans to do so Wednesday.
Mike Williams signs with Jets, still recovering from knee surgery
Like Rodgers, who ruptured his Achilles in his Jets debut, Williams is looking to come back from major surgery. Williams tore his ACL for the Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings last season. He said that he’s roughly four-and-a-half months past the surgery and “right on schedule” with his rehab.
Williams added that he’s “very confident” he will return to form in 2024.
The 29-year-old was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and has 31 touchdown receptions in 88 career games. He caught 76 passes in 2021 and 63 the next season. In 2023, he appeared on his way to superstardom when he caught 19 passes on 26 targets in three games before the season-ending injury.
Signing Mike Williams is the latest major move for Jets in NFL free agency
Right now, Williams would line up on the outside opposite Wilson, who had 95 receptions for 1,042 yards this past season. Xavier Gipson, a second-year pro, is their top option at the slot position, though the Jets could still pursue free agent Tyler Boyd or select a receiver in the draft. It's also possible the Jets could select the top tight end in the draft, Georgia's Brock Bowers, in the draft and add another explosive playmaker.
Allen Lazard is still on the roster, though he’s coming off a terrible first season in New York after successfully teaming with Rodgers in Green Bay with the Packers for several seasons. It's been reported the Jets may try to trade Lazard this offseason.
The Jets also remade their offensive line in NFL free agency. New York landed the top left tackle on the market, former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Tyron Smith, and traded for veteran right tackle Morgan Moses. The Jets also signed left guard John Simpson to fill out the line with second-year pro Joe Tippmann at center and fourth-year Alijah Vera-Tucker at right guard.
The whole package has Williams excited to join the Jets.
“The running game is pretty good. Defense is elite,” Williams said. “So, I just feel like we got a pretty good opportunity ahead of us.”