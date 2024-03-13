The New York Jets did not have the 2023-24 season they hoped for; however, the team is doing all it can to improve its roster during the NFL free agency period. Moreover, the Jets are retaining veteran punter Thomas Morstead after his career year.
Jets retain highly coveted punter Thomas Morstead
New York and Morstead have agreed to a two-year, $5 million deal, per Ari Meirov. The 38-year-old looks to continue to help elevate New York's special teams unit.
Morstead started his career with the New Orleans Saints after the team selected him in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He spent 12 seasons in New Orleans honing his craft, earning one Pro Bowl honor in 2012.
Then, the veteran punter spent time between the Jets, Atlanta Falcons, and Miami Dolphins before returning to New York in 2023. Morstead had one of his best years during the 23-24 season.
He kicked a league-leading 99 punts, 36 of which were inside the 20-yard line, a mark that ranked him second in the NFL. In addition, he averaged 48.8 yards per punt and his longest kick was 62 yards.
Moorstead aids the Jets' success plans
At first glance, it does not seem positive for a punter to lead the league in kicks. It implies that the team's offense does not do a good job of converting third downs. However, Morstead delivers accurate, deep punts, which allows New York's defense to be in good field position.
All in all. Morstead is a great reinforcement ahead of the Jets' revenge season.
New York finished 2023-24 at 7-10 and failed to make the NFL Playoffs. The team lost the services of Aaron Rodgers early on after his devastating Achilles injury. Nevertheless, Rodgers has had an impressive rehab journey and looks to return for 2024-25.
Rodgers, Morstead, and the rest of New York's promising weapons look to help the team make the postseason for the first time since 2010. It will be interesting to see how the team handles the rest of the 2024 NFL free agency period.