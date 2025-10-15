New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields is embracing a more aggressive approach as the team looks to snap its six-game losing streak in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers.

Following a frustrating performance in the Jets’ 13-11 loss to the Denver Broncos in London, Fields addressed reporters Wednesday and admitted he plans to take more chances moving forward.

“I feel like I’ve been a little too conservative in a sense,” Fields said. “Probably just be a little bit more aggressive. I’ve always just been big on ball security and not putting the ball in jeopardy but it comes to a point where you have to find that healthy balance.”

Fields’ comments come as the Jets, now 0-6, search for stability on offense under head coach Aaron Glenn. The 26-year-old quarterback has shown flashes of dynamic playmaking ability this season, but inconsistency and protection issues have stalled drives and limited production.

Through five games, Fields has thrown for 799 yards on 65% passing with a 94.2 passer rating and four touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception but has been sacked 26 times, including nine against Denver. As a rusher, he’s compiled 235 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

In London, Fields completed 9 of 17 passes for 45 yards while adding 31 rushing yards on seven attempts. The Jets failed to score a touchdown in the second half, and the offensive line struggled to contain pressure, leading to repeated breakdowns in the pocket.

Despite the team’s winless start, Fields emphasized his commitment to improving and finding balance between calculated risk and decision-making.

“I think that comes with just trusting what I see and not second-guessing myself,” Fields said. “When something’s there, take it. If it’s not, make something happen. That’s what I’m focused on.”

Glenn has publicly supported Fields amid the team’s struggles but acknowledged the need for cleaner execution. The Jets rank near the bottom of the league in total offense, averaging just 14.2 points per game and allowing the most sacks in the NFL through six weeks.

Fields signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets in March after one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and three with the Chicago Bears. Brought in to stabilize the position, he’s now facing growing scrutiny as the Jets continue to look for their first win under Glenn.

New York will host Carolina (3-3) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. The matchup marks the first of two straight home games for the Jets, who will look to rediscover rhythm on offense and avoid another 0-7 start — a mark they last reached in 2020 under Adam Gase.