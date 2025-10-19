Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter entered the Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams with no touchdowns scored just yet. That all changed on Sunday morning, though, as the 2025 second-round pick hauled in his first score off a dime from quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The 22-year-old two-way player caught a beautiful ball from Lawrence that landed right in his hands over a defender. Hunter caught the pass around the eight-yard line, then did the rest of the work to record his first career touchdown. The score was also Jacksonville's first and only in the game.

TRAVIS HUNTER RECORDS HIS FIRST CAREER NFL TD 🙌 The Heisman Trophy winner is finally on the board!pic.twitter.com/HKYjZe8o7C — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Overall, it was a rough outing for the Jaguars as the team suffered a 35-7 loss in Week 7. The Rams' defense was all over Trevor Lawrence, as they sacked him six times. Additionally, there were a ton of dropped balls by his teammates, as the 26-year-old quarterback only completed 47.9% of his pass attempts.

On the bright side, it appeared to be a breakout game for Travis Hunter as a wide receiver. The former Heisman Trophy winner ended the contest with eight receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. He led his team in all three of those categories. Defensively was a different story, though, as Hunter struggled to defend Davante Adams throughout the contest.

The Jaguars fall 4-3 on the season. However, Jacksonville is still very much in the hunt in the AFC South, as the franchise is still nipping at the heels of the first-place Indianapolis Colts. Travis Hunter and his teammates have a bye in Week 8, but will return to action in Week 9 when they face off against the Las Vegas Raiders.