Former NFL quarterback and New York Jets starter Ryan Fitzpatrick no longer believes Justin Fields should remain under center for New York, suggesting it’s time for a change after another disappointing loss.

On the latest episode of Fitz & Whit with Andrew Whitworth, Fitzpatrick explained that the Jets’ struggles have reached a point where a quarterback switch is needed to reignite the team’s season.

“I just think we look at these next five games as a great opportunity to kind of get the train back on track,” Fitzpatrick said. “I think if you’re Aaron Glenn you have to make a move at quarterback. It just hasn’t gone great. You need a spark. Tyrod is already gone in and played well this season. So when we talk about the Bengals and making the move and bringing in Flacco, I think this provides a little bit of a spark for that team. A little bit of a lift to get Tyrod in the lineup. And I think at this point it’s the right move.”

Fields, 26, is in his fifth NFL season and first with the Jets after signing a two-year, $40 million contract with New York in March. He spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers following three years with the Chicago Bears. His tenure in New York has been rocky through five games, as he’s thrown for 799 yards on 65% passing with a 94.2 passer rating and 36.5 quarterback rating. He’s recorded four touchdowns without an interception while adding 235 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on 38 carries. However, his production has been overshadowed by inconsistency and protection issues behind a struggling offensive line.

During the Jets’ 13-11 loss to the Denver Broncos in London in Week 7, Fields completed just nine of 17 passes for 45 yards and was sacked nine times. He posted a 58.7 passer rating and rushed for 31 yards on seven carries. The defeat marked New York’s sixth straight loss, deepening the team’s 0-6 start and prompting renewed questions about the offense’s direction.

Fitzpatrick believes veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who has appeared in two games this season, could provide a necessary boost. Taylor, 36, has thrown for 253 yards on a 70.2% completion rate with a 95.4 passer rating and three touchdowns to one interception. He has also rushed for 69 yards on 11 attempts, offering a steadier presence in limited action.

Fitzpatrick, who played for the Jets from 2015 to 2016, took over as starter in 2015 after Geno Smith sustained a broken jaw in a locker-room altercation with IK Enemkpali. He started all 16 games that season, throwing for 3,905 yards, 31 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, leading New York to a 10-6 record.

Looking ahead, Fitzpatrick pointed out that the Jets’ next five games offer opportunities to turn things around, facing opponents with losing records — the Carolina Panthers (3-3), Cincinnati Bengals (2-4), Cleveland Browns (1-5), New England Patriots (4-2), and Baltimore Ravens (1-5).

Whether the Jets act on Fitzpatrick’s advice remains to be seen, but the pressure on Fields continues to mount as New York searches for its first win of the season.