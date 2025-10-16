It's been a disastrous 2025 NFL season for the New York Jets, who are still the only winless team remaining at 0-6 following this past week's loss to the Denver Broncos in London. It's been a particularly disastrous season from quarterback Justin Fields, who had another poor showing in Sunday's loss and overall has been a massive disappointment in New York.

One of the key culprits for Fields' struggles has been his tendency to hold onto the ball for too long, and recently, offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand spoke on how he can be better about that.

“I loved exactly what he said. He said, I can be more aggressive, but aggressive doesn't mean reckless, and he's exactly right. He can go ahead and push the ball down the field. He's got confidence in his receivers that they're going to make a play and I don't have a problem whatsoever with him having that mindset,” said Engstrand, per Rich Cimini of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

“I think we're really trying to put Justin in a position to have success, whether that's running the ball or trying to get him on the move or getting the ball out quickly on the perimeter,” he added.

Tough times for the Jets

Coming into this year, the New York Jets were not expected to be contenders by any stretch of the imagination, ending the disastrous Aaron Rodgers experiment over the offseason and bringing back a very limited pool of talent.

However, few could have envisioned things going this off the rails, this quickly so far in the 2025 season. Fields actually got off to a very strong start to the season, hanging 40 on the Pittsburgh Steelers' vaunted defense in Week 1 of the campaign. However, things have gone downhill quickly since then, and at this point, fans are just hoping that the team doesn't go 0-17.

In any case, the Jets will next take the field on Sunday afternoon at home against the Carolina Panthers. That game is set to kick off at 1:00 PM ET from the Meadowlands.