The Carolina Panthers and New York Jets are preparing for a Week 7 matchup at MetLife Stadium. Carolina has won three of their last four games to get back to .500. Meanwhile, New York is 0-6 after an embarrassing loss overseas against the Denver Broncos. Our Panthers-Jets bold predictions go over the winner, individual performances, and much more.

Garrett Wilson is listed as doubtful for the matchup with a knee injury, which is a massive loss for the Jets. Their wide receiver core behind the former first-round pick is horrendous, not leaving Justin Fields with many passing options. Chuba Hubbard has been working his way back for the Panthers, but he may not be the lead back if he plays. Jalen Coker was a full participant in practice for Carolina, so he may make his season debut.

Will the Panthers get over .500 and keep up their winning streak? Or will Aaron Glenn finally get his first win as a head coach? Let's find out in our Panthers-Jets bold predictions for Week 7.

Rico Dowdle keeps it up with 150+ scrimmage yards

The Jets' defense had its best game of the season against the Broncos last week, but they are catching the Panthers at the wrong time. Rico Dowdle has put up 200 scrimmage yards in two consecutive games and will likely be the bell cow, even if Hubbard returns. The Jets may know exactly where the ball is going against a beat-up Carolina offensive line. But it won't matter, as Dowdle will crush them for at least 150 more yards.

The Panthers have freed up Bryce Young by developing a great running game. Dowdle seemed like an unlikely hero in that department this offseason, but he has been spectacular in recent weeks. The Jets did bottle up JK Dobbins a week ago, but were sliced by Javonte Williams and De'Veon Achane in the prior weeks. Fantasy football managers and fans should expect a big week from Dowdle.

The Jets will find a way to embarrass themselves again

We're really stretching the definition of ‘bold' here, as the Jets usually embarrass themselves every time they hit the field. But Aaron Glenn has found a way to take “Jets-ing” to a new level this season. The most recent example was the end of the second half, when the offense ran the clock out instead of pushing for extra points in a game they ended up losing by two. And Glenn's press conference was just as bad.

Veteran reporter Brian Costello of the New York Post asked if Glenn was considering benching Justin Fields for the Panthers game. What is a fair question after a team posts -10 aggregate passing yards was shot down by Glenn, saying, “What kind of question is that? There are guys who have bad games. That doesn't mean you just bench him. C'mon, you know better than that.”

"There are guys who have bad games. That doesn't mean you just bench him, you know better than that" Aaron Glenn shuts down a question asking if Justin Fields will be the Jets quarterback next week: pic.twitter.com/UGl29tXS1L — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 12, 2025

So Glenn embarrassed himself on the sideline and in the press room in Week 6. He does not have a win, his defense is putrid, his game management is non-existent, and his press conferences have become cannon fodder for fans and media alike. This is snowballing toward the dreaded Urban Meyer/Nathaniel Hackett/Jerod Mayo territory. That won't stop in Week 7.

The only saving grace for Jets fans is that this is a run-of-the-mill 1:00 p.m. game. So when the Jets take a back-breaking penalty or the coach mismanages the time, not everyone will be watching, spitting out their Sunday coffee at the sheer incompetence. It's the little things.

The Panthers win again, moving to 4-3

Dave Canales has developed a solid offense built around Young and Dowdle in recent weeks, leading to three wins. That will continue against the Jets, picking up a road win to move to 4-3. Carolina would firmly join the NFC Wild Card race with a win, even though making the dance is a long shot for them.

The Jets will move to 0-7, turning up the noise on Glenn, Fields, and the entire operation heading into their bye week. If Glenn wants to avoid the dreaded one-and-done club, a win against Carolina would go a long way.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 1.5-point favorites and -116 on the moneyline. While there are no odds on the Jets embarrassing themselves, their team total is 20.5.