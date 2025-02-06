The New York Jets have a new-looking front office after a miserable 2024 season. New general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn are looking to shepherd the organization into a new era. They were hired by owner Woody Johnson, who contracted The 33rd Team to help in the process. Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman was part of the group and has now been hired by the Jets as an adviser.

Spielman was the Vikings general manager from 2012-21, where they made four playoff appearances and finished under .500 only three times. He joined former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum on the search committee to find New York's new leadership. Now, he has landed a job in New Jersey helping Darren Mougey along the way.

The Jets hired Mougey out of the Broncos front office but he and Spielman have a previous connection. Spielman's right-hand man in Minnesota was current Broncos GM George Paton. So Mougey had a very reputable letter of recommendation when interviewing for this role. He has repaid that by bringing Spielman into the front office.

Now, this group must overhaul a roster that stumbled to five wins in 2024. How can Spielman help build the Jets into a playoff team?

Rick Spielman brings draft and free-agency skills to the Jets

The Jets have a first-time head coach, general manager, and offensive coordinator going into 2025. That is a risky play, considering the failures of first-timers previously in the organization. But bringing Spielman in will help guide the ship with his veteran experience.

Spielman had varying levels of success in the first round of the draft while with the Vikings. He picked superstar Justin Jefferson, starting center Garrett Bradbury, and Pro Bowlers Anthony Barr, Xavier Rhodes, Teddy Bridgewater, and Cordarrelle Patterson. There are busts in the group as well, including Lewis Cine, who is out of the league.

The Vikings built a contender through free agency as well, especially with Kirk Cousins. After his time with the Falcons inevitably comes to an end, he will be looking for a new home. If the new Jets' brass decides to move on from Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, they could sign Cousins to a short-term deal.

The Jets have the seventh-overall pick and plenty of holes to fill with that selection. They could use another blue-chip prospect on the offensive line, a wide receiver to learn behind Garrett Wilson and young blood on the defense. Spielman should help usher a new era into New Jersey.