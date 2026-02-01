The New York Jets are looking to build themselves into a respectable team this offseason after a disastrous 2025 season. To many fans' dismay, Aaron Glenn remains the head coach for the franchise, but the team did recently shake things up by firing offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand following a poor effort on that side of the ball in 2025.

Now, more is coming to light about some potential candidates for that vacant position in New York.

“Former Chargers OC Greg Roman will be part of the Jets’ in-person interviews for an offensive coordinator early next week, per sources. New York interviewed five candidates virtually and will whittle that list down to three for in-persons. Roman is one,” reported Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported on another name that is reportedly in the mix for the vacant offensive coordinator role.

“NEW: I'm told Darrell Bevell, who served as the #Dolphins quarterbacks coach & passing game coordinator between 2022-2025, is currently scheduled for an in-person interview with the #Jets on Monday, per league source. Bevell has already interviewed with the #Jets virtually as well,” reported Anderson on X.

Jets fans would be forgiven for having some skepticism considering the organizations that these two candidates are coming from. The Los Angeles Chargers melted down in their recent playoff game against the New England Patriots, mustering just three points in what was one of the worst games of Justin Herbert's career.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins missed the playoffs altogether in 2025, although they did have some flashes of elite offense at times with Bevell in the mix.

Of course, the bigger question for the Jets moving forward is what the team will do at the quarterback position, as Justin Fields had a disastrous 2025 season under center for New York.

Clearly, the team has a lot to sort out between now and next season.