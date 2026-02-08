The New York Jets are in for an exciting offseason. New York had a disastrous regular season, finishing 3-14 and on a five-game losing streak. But now the Jets have the opportunity to retool their coaching staff and add talent all over the roster. New York just added another former Dolphins coach to their defensive coaching staff.

The Jets have hired Ryan Slowik as the team's next safeties coach, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Slowik joins New York after four seasons in Miami where he held several different roles. He started as a senior defensive assistant in 2022 before coming outside linebackers coach in 2023. Slowik then became Miami's defensive backs coach/pass game specialist from 2024-25.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has already made several changes to his coaching staff after a terrible 2025 campaign.

New York parted ways with both offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after the regular season. Glenn also let go of multiple assistant coaches after the 2025 season.

As a result, the Jets have been hard at work rebuilding their coaching staff ahead of Glenn's second season in New York.

The Jets hired former Panthers and Colts head coach Frank Reich as their next offensive coordinator. Reich is an experienced coach who can effectively run the show on offense. He is expected to call offensive plays.

Article Continues Below

New York also brought in Brian Duker as their next defensive coordinator.

Duker was a secondary coach and pass game coordinator with the Dolphins from 2024-25. It is no coincidence that this overlaps perfectly with Slowik's tenure as Miami's defensive backs coach/pass game specialist.

Now the Jets will have some combination of Glenn, Duker, and the assistant coaching staff contributing on defense.

The next step for the Jets will be to take a good long look at the roster before free agency. New York has $83.26 million in cap space heading into the offseason. That could make them big players during free agency.

The Jets also have 10 selections during the 2026 NFL Draft, including two first-round picks.

It will be fascinating to see which defensive players Glenn and the Jets target this offseason.