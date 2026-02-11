Even in retirement, former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is getting points against the New York Jets.

Brady appeared in a 2026 documentary about the San Francisco 49ers titled “Rise of the 49ers.” Born in San Mateo, California, he grew up a Niners fan growing up, and in the doc, he said that he would not have become the Tom Brady that he is today if he supported the Jets instead.

“I don’t think I could've been what I was if I grew up rooting for the Jets,” Brady shared in the documentary (h/t David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard).

This is just another stray caught by the Jets, who have suffered more than enough at the hands of Brady during his playing days.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had won a ton of games at the expense of New York. He finished his playing career with a 30-7 record against the Jets, who still have not made the NFL playoffs in over a decade — or in two years since Brady retired for good.

The last time New York clinched a spot in the NFL postseason was way back in the 2010 campaign, when the Jets went 11-5. Since then, Brady won three of his total Super Bowl rings, so he really has the leverage whenever he talks some junk against his former AFC East Division rivals.

A three-time NFL Most Valuable Player, Brady, who is now 48 years old, passed for 9,059 yards and 60 touchdowns with 16 interceptions in his career versus the Jets.