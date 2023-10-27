Zach Wilson and the New York Jets have won two straight games following their rough opening act to the 2023 campaign. Recently, Wilson took a vacation with his girlfriend during the team's bye week, and although this would seem to be a perfectly reasonable thing to do during designated time off, that didn't stop some in the New York media from bashing the Jets quarterback.

Radio host Shaun Morash of WFAN berated Wilson for his decision to enjoy his life.

“Zach Wilson, in what is about to be the biggest stretch of his career, decided it was a good time to take his girlfriend to Utah to apple and pumpkin pick and go to haunted houses,” said Morash on the show. “I believe 52 guys could have gone and visited families. The quarterback – the leader – needs to be at that or around that facility all week last week.”

Morash was swiftly roasted for his misinterpretation of what a bye week is on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Some noted that the bye week is, quite literally, the same thing as a vacation week for people who have more “normal” jobs.

Geez someone going on vacation on their week off from work. How dare him! — Nelson (@BelgerNelson) October 27, 2023

Others speculated that the firestorm that was created was the exact reaction Morash was hoping for.

This guy just wanted attention and he got what he wanted. — BK (@local_407) October 27, 2023

Has Zach Wilson been perfect since he took over quarterbacking responsibilities for Aaron Rodgers? No. But he has shown steady improvement, and in any case, fans often fail to remember that professional athletes are still human beings who have a right to enjoy time with family and friends.

Wilson and the Jets will retake the field against their New York rivals, the Giants, on October 29.