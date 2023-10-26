Nathaniel Hackett didn’t pull any punches Thursday when discussing the New York Jets struggles the first seven weeks converting on third down and in the red zone on offense.

“We sucked,” the Jets offensive coordinator stated bluntly.

Nathaniel Hackett was asked what he saw when he did self-scouting over the bye week: "We sucked in the red zone and we sucked on third down… for us we got to settle down and everybody has to do their job. It starts with me doing my job." pic.twitter.com/Ugp6o72t8e — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 26, 2023

Hackett had the chance to really dive into the Jets issues in both areas last week when they were on their bye. What Hackett saw didn’t make him happy.

“We suck in the red zone and we sucked on third down,” Hackett said. “I think the biggest one has been the self-inflicted wounds, and it’s not just one person. It’s everybody just kind of takes turns. For us, we’ve just got to settle down and do their job … and it starts with me doing my job.”

Jets offense is last in NFL in two key categories

The Jets are last in the NFL converting on third down (25 percent) and scoring touchdowns in the red zone (29.4 percent). Before Breece Hall’s eight-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter in their Week 7 win against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Jets were 0-for-8 over two games in the red zone.

Veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein has helped keep the Jets in games by converting 14-of-15 field goal attempts, including four against the Eagles and five the week prior in a win against the Denver Broncos.

While that’s a positive, the Jets must start scoring more touchdowns if they plan to remain in AFC playoff contention. Improving on third down and in the red zone would go a long way the final 10 games this season.

“There’s been a lot of opportunities there for us and we just need to capitalize on them,” Hackett explained.

Horrible: The #Jets throw the ball IN BOUNDS with 13 seconds left and can’t stop the clock in time… Just horrendous clock management. pic.twitter.com/m2gBqtLfIf — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 8, 2023

Breakdowns in the red zone have been numerous, with much of the heat falling on quarterback Zach Wilson. But penalties, sacks and questionable play calling have come into play, as well.

“We’ve got to build some better chemistry down there, I think,” tight end Tyler Conklin said Wednesday, via Jets Videos on X (formerly Twitter). “At the end of the day, it’s executing whatever that red zone plan we have. If we do that, we’ll get a little bit better in the red zone.”

It won’t be easy to fix these issues Sunday when the Jets (3-3) face the New York Giants (2-5). The improving Giants defense ranks 13th in the NFL on third down (37.2 percent) and 21st in the red zone (58.3 percent).