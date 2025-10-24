Fantasy football managers who drafted New York Jets running back Breece Hall in the middle rounds might have thought they landed a ton of value. While he has not been bad by any means, the reasons for pessimism have proven to be accurate.

The Jets' offense is atrocious and getting worse. Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Garrett Wilson has already been ruled out for Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hall has been questionable to play all week, as he deals with a knee injury. Friday morning, head coach Aaron Glenn detailed his thoughts on Hall and other players' chances of suiting up this week, saying he likes “the way those guys are trending,” per CBSSports.

That notion was further cemented after Hall logged a full practice. He was limited on both Wednesday and Thursday. So, all signs point to the Jets' best weapon playing against the Bengals.

The Jets are 0-7 and are unlikely to lose all 17 games. But they are quickly running out of winnable games on their schedule. This week, against a porous Bengals defense, presents one of those opportunities. If it is going to happen, Hall will likely have to carry the load.

It is still unknown whether Tyrod Taylor or Justin Fields will start at quarterback. The tea leaves read as though the team wants Taylor under center. But he is recovering from a knee injury that has kept him limited at practice all week.

The injuries do not stop there, though. WR1 and a solid streaming option, Josh Reynolds, suddenly missed practice entirely on Friday. He was not even on the injury report earlier in the week. That puts his status in serious jeopardy.

Defensively, Sauce Gardner has also been ruled out. That should make Ja'Marr Chase fantasy owners froth at the mouth.