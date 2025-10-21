The New York Jets’ nightmare season continues, as the team remains winless at 0-7, but team owner Woody Johnson is not ready to hit the panic button just yet. After a 24-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers extended the franchise’s worst start in nearly two decades, Johnson made it clear that he still has confidence in first-year head coach Aaron Glenn to turn things around.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL meetings in New York City, Johnson said he maintains “faith and confidence” in Glenn and believes the team can start winning soon — if the offense can execute even the simplest plays.

“We can start winning if we can just complete a pass,” Johnson said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. When asked about the quarterback situation, Johnson avoided committing to Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor but made it clear where things seem to be heading: Taylor.

His tone reportedly suggested frustration with Fields’ ongoing struggles, signaling that the organization may be nearing the end of its experiment with the former Bears quarterback.

Johnson’s public backing comes at a critical time for Glenn, who was hired in January after a promising stint as Detroit’s defensive coordinator. The former Jets first-round pick was hailed as a player’s coach and defensive mind capable of restoring discipline and accountability to the franchise. However, the offense has been a disaster, averaging just 14.1 points per game, the lowest in the league, while Fields has thrown nine interceptions to only four touchdowns.

Glenn has tried to remain patient, recently telling reporters that he’s still weighing whether to bench Fields permanently after pulling him against the Panthers. “That’s something I want to continue to look at,” Glenn said. “I want to make sure I make the right decision and don’t make rash decisions.”

If Glenn decides to move forward with Taylor, it could mark the beginning of a new direction for the offense. Taylor showed flashes of competence in relief against Carolina but couldn’t prevent another loss.

Glenn’s former mentor, Lions coach Dan Campbell, faced a similar situation in his early tenure, starting 0-6 before eventually turning things around — a model Glenn hopes to replicate in New York.

For now, Johnson’s support buys Glenn some time, but patience is wearing thin among fans and media. The Jets face the 5-2 Buffalo Bills next, and another loss could intensify pressure on both Glenn and Fields.