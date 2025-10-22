The New York Jets are the only winless team in the NFL heading into Week 8. New York has struggled mightily to start the Aaron Glenn regime, especially on offense. Jets fans are even calling for Justin Fields to be benched amid the rough start. Does that put Glenn in danger of being fired?

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes that New York could soon make changes to help turn their season around. But that does not include getting rid of their first-year head coach.

“Changes should be expected, but I don't believe that currently applies to coach Aaron Glenn,” Fowler wrote on Wednesday. “The Jets did an exhaustive coaching search that landed on Glenn, one of the most sought-after candidates in the 2025 cycle. It hasn't worked thus far, and he has had his share of miscues. But the Jets have remained competitive despite their struggles at quarterback.”

New York has kept several games close thanks to their stellar defense. Five of their seven losses are by a combined 19 points. And the Jets lost three of those games by exactly two points each.

The defense may look solid, but the offense is still a mess. As a defensive-minded head coach, Fowler thinks Glenn should be safe despite the offense's struggles.

“I'm not putting the offensive struggles entirely on Glenn,” Fowler added.

It will be interesting to see what changes, if any, the Jets make during the second half of the regular season.

Jets owner Woody Johnson throws shade at Justin Fields in recent interview

Ownership certainly seems to blame Fields for the team's offensive woes.

Jets owner Woody Johnson subtly threw shade at Fields during an interview on Tuesday. He suggested that it is hard to win games with a quarterback playing the way Fields has through seven weeks.

“It's hard when you have a quarterback with a rating that we've got,” Johnson said, presumably about Fields, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. “I mean he has the ability but something is not jiving.”

Johnson used that logic to suggest that he does not blame Glenn for Fields' struggles.

“If you look at any head coach with a quarterback like that, you’re going to see similar results,” Johnson added.

Hopefully New York can get their first win of the season soon. They'll have a good shot in their next game.

Next up for the Jets is a Week 8 matchup against the Bengals.