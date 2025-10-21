The winless New York Jets are going through a nightmare of a season. New York is 0-7, and the team has got fans frustrated and angry once again. As a result of that poor record, a number of Jets players are getting mentioned as possible trade candidates.

“Teams are keeping an eye on the Jets ahead of the trade deadline: names being mentioned include Breece Hall, Quincy Williams, Jermaine Johnson II, Will McDonald IV, Michael Carter II, and Allen Lazard, among others, per sources,” Jordan Schultz reported on X, formerly Twitter.

That is certainly a lot of names, as well as a lot of talent. Trading away talent may be part of the team's long-term strategy, Schultz projects.

“There’s an element of trying to figure out who are Glenn’s guys and who aren’t. Remember when Detroit suddenly traded Hockenson? A building block from the last regime is not going to be a guaranteed building block in this one,” a source told Schultz, per his social media.

The Jets next play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. This season's NFL trade deadline is on November 4.

The Jets never took flight this season

New York had such high expectations before the 2025 NFL season. Change was in the air, as the franchise had a new head coach, general manager and starting quarterback. It has been an absolute disaster instead for everyone involved. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has repeatedly asked fans for patience.

Things are so bad though that the Jets recently set a franchise record for the lowest amount of passing yards in a game. That occurred when the team lost in London to the Denver Broncos, by a 13-11 score. New York posted -10 net passing yards, in an offensive debacle.

Jets quarterback Justin Fields was benched in the team's last game, a loss to the Carolina Panthers. He was replaced by Tyrod Taylor, who also struggled to lead the offense.

Jets fans are hoping that something can immediately turn around for the lowly franchise.