The New York Jets need to figure out their quarterback position. New York is 0-7 to start to start the season and QB Justin Fields is struggling. Jets owner Woody Johnson dropped some interesting quotes on Tuesday about the team's quarterback situation.

Johnson told reporters on Tuesday that he has faith and confidence in head coach Aaron Glenn, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. He believes that Glenn can turn the organization around.

Woody also seemed to throw some shade at Fields. He said that the team can start winning “if we can just complete a pass.” The owner is clearly not happy with Fields after his disastrous performance in Week 6 against the Broncos.

While Johnson did not specifically weigh in on Fields vs. Tyrod Taylor at quarterback, he certainly seems to prefer Taylor.

“It's hard when you have a quarterback with a rating that we've got,” Johnson said, presumably about Fields, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. “I mean he has the ability but something is not jiving.”

Glenn decided to bench Fields for Taylor during Week 7 against the Panthers. The veteran went 10-of-22 for 126 yards and two interceptions.

“If you look at any head coach with a quarterback like that, you’re going to see similar results,” Johnson added.

It will be interesting to see if the Jets start Tyrod for the rest of the season. Johnson sounds like he'd be in favor of that move.

Breece Hall shares “motivated” truth amid Jets' 0-7 start

It is never easy starting a season 0-7.

Jets running back Breece Hall opened up on how he's staying positive despite New York's terrible losing streak.

“It's hard. We've been kind of in this for going on four years now, being in this organization. You feel it from the fans. You feel it around the building. You feel it everywhere, you feel it as soon as you leave the locker room,” Hall said on Sunday per Jets Videos.​

Hall believes that every NFL player needs to have something to play for. If they can't find the motivation, then they don't belong in the NFL.

“At the end of the day, we all have something to play for, whether it's family, whether it's a self-motivated thing. I feel like, if you're not motivated to come to work every day and get better, play for your teammates, your coaches, play for your family or even other reasons other than that, then you shouldn't be in this league,” Hall concluded.

Perhaps the Jets can get their first win of the season in Week 8 against the Bengals.