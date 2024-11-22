The New York Jets are in disarray.

They've lost seven of their last eight games, already fired both their head coach and GM, and even their big trade deadline addition, Davante Adams, hasn't tipped the scales enough to get the season back on track.

With Jeff Ulbrich almost certainly set to be relieved of his duties at the end of the season, the Jets look like they could be heading for a massive rebuild in 2025 unless some miracle hits, with an incredible plan needed to return New York to contention any time soon.

Fortunately, one former head coach of the organization, the ever-entertaining Rex Ryan, believes he could fix the organization, and it wouldn't even take long: just two minutes for some philosophical changes.

Rex Ryan has an easy prognosis for what ails the Jets

Discussing the Jets issues in a conversation with Barstool Sports, Ryan broke down what he believes to be wrong with the team before assigning his potential plan to fix them, should he be afforded an opportunity to do so.

“I think if I took over it’d be turned around in about 2 minutes. Because I think it starts with the passion and the energy that I would bring to that building, and the we’re not going to take any poop mentality either. We’re going to kick your a– and we don’t care if you like it or not, but with that comes responsibilities and accountability with that football team. I’ll take every bullet, I get it, I want my players to play fast and I want them to be relentless,” Ryan told Barstool Sports.

“Right now here’s what I see with that football team, I see a team that plays with effort, everybody in the National Football League plays with effort,” Ryan noted. “But I see a team that doesn’t play with the enthusiasm that you need. I think that would change in a second. The minute I got there that would change and it would have to or the guy would be down the road.”

Now granted, is there a world where the Jets would actually allow Ryan to come in and coach New York back to relevancy? No, probably not, as even if his ideas are sound, he's been out of the game since 2016 and would probably need to prove he still has it as a defensive coordinator or special senior defensive assistant before he'd be afforded another opportunity with the clipboard.

… then again, Jeff Saturday got to coach the Indianapolis Colts right out of the ESPN studio, and he did an okay job, amassing a 3-5-1 record without any real coaching experience, so who knows; stranger things have happened.