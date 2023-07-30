Dalvin Cook was a major presence at New York Jets training camp Sunday, but coach Robert Saleh downplayed the free agent running back’s visit to the Jets.

“He’s a good young man, a very good young man,” Saleh said. “I didn’t interact too much (with him). … It was good to say hello.”

Robert Saleh talks on Dalvin Cook's visit today: "Call it a meet and greet. I don't know about recruiting, but I think it's more to get a feel and make the best decision for your family" pic.twitter.com/a9ZzbFgXp1 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) July 30, 2023

Saleh appeared a bit less enthusiastic compared to Friday when he admitted to being “excited” about Cook’s visit.

Perhaps that’s because Cook drew a lot of attention during practice Sunday, dapping up Jets players, acknowledging cheers from fans and standing on the sidelines.

Cook was quite vocal this weekend when discussing his interest in the Jets on Good Morning Football and ESPN. He said the Jets are near “top of the list” of teams that interest him and odds are “really high” he’ll sign with them.

“It’s a meet and greet,” Saleh said. “I’m sure he’s got a lot of questions he wants to ask.”

Dalvin Cook on the sideline at practice, talking with players and coaches. #jets pic.twitter.com/qoHofahZ58 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) July 30, 2023

Cook has also drawn interest from his hometown Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots. For their part, the Jets have a No. 1 running back in Breece Hall, though he remains on the PUP list following a torn ACL last season. Saleh also praised the other running backs on the roster, including Michael Carter, Zonovan “Bam” Knight and rookie Israel Abanikanda.

“I love the running back room; we have four really good ones,” Saleh said.

Perhaps this is a negotiating ploy by Saleh and the Jets. Dalvin Cook is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and could be looking for a pricey pay day, especially since New York is flush with some extra cash after restructuring Aaron Rodgers’ contract and saving $35 million over the next two seasons.