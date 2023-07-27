The New York Jets have a bit of a financial windfall after restructuring Aaron Rodgers’ contract. So, what are the best options to use the extra cash in this win-now 2023 season for New York?

Rodgers agreed to shave $35 million off his two-year contract (from $110 million to $75 million) and accept much of his 2023 money in a training camp bonus that will be paid in four days. This helps keep his salary cap number at a manageable level the next two seasons.

Since the Jets are looking to maximize the time they have with the 39-year-old quarterback, they need to make a smart play or two with the extra cash. The Jets must surround Rodgers with whatever he needs to get them to the playoffs for the first time in 13 seasons and win their first Super Bowl since 1969.

I could watch Aaron Rodgers throw deep on repeat ALL DAY 🔁#Jets | #TakeFlight

pic.twitter.com/ivbN6hhL9y — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) July 27, 2023

First off, the Jets need to add a complementary running back to share carries with Breece Hall. With the second-year pro coming off an ACL surgery, the Jets are best suited to go with a 1-A, 1-B tandem in the backfield.

It typically takes running backs a full season to regain their explosiveness after ACL surgery, as was the case with Saquon Barkley of the Giants. So, find Hall a partner to share the load. Right now, Michael Carter, Zonovan “Bam” Knight and Israel Abanikanda don’t quite fit the bill.

After signing a running back, the Jets should hold on to their valuable cap space and pounce if and when needed. This could be at the end of training camp or before the trade deadline. And it could be used to replace an injured player or improve the offensive line in front of Rodgers.

That said, let’s look at the running back options for the Jets right now after the restructuring of Rodgers’ contract.

This is the most obvious play for the Jets. Cook is the best available running back still on the market. And the Jets are hosting Cook this weekend for a visit.

Cook has averaged 107 yards in offense per game in six NFL seasons. He’s rushed for more than 1,100 yards each of the past four seasons and caught 39 or more passes four of the past five. He has 52 touchdowns (47 rushing, five receiving) in 72 NFL games.

With Dalvin Cook set to visit the #Jets this weekend, here's a look at RB Breece Hall, working off to the side of practice. Hall has started camp on the PUP list as he continues his rehab from a torn ACL

Soon to be 28, Cook is not as explosive as he once was and averaged a career-low 4.4 yards per carry in 2022. He’s also coming off shoulder surgery. And there’s a pending lawsuit for battery.

So, he’s not a perfect fit. But if Cook is willing to take on a shared role alongside Hall, he’s the best for the Jets in 2023.

Fournette has a lot of wear and tear on him but the 28-year-old is still an intriguing – and less expensive – option.

A Super Bowl champion with the Buccaneers in 2021, Fournette rushed for 812 yards and averaged 4.5 yards per carry two seasons ago. He was down a full yard in average per attempt in 2022, though he did make 73 catches out of the backfield and scored six touchdowns.

In a limited role, Fournette could be a help. But right now, Carter, a third-year pro, is a better option.

Have a day, Kareem Hunt! TD x2!

Hunt has averaged 4.5 yards per carry in six NFL seasons. He’s never approached his 1,327-yard, Pro Bowl rookie season again, but Hunt is still a solid back who could thrive sharing a prime role with Hall.

Last season, Hunt averaged an NFL career-low 3.8 yards per carry in limited duty and amid constant trade rumors with the Browns. He did catch 35 passes on 44 targets and remains a solid veteran option.