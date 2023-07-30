Dalvin Cook arrived at New York Jets training camp Sunday and made quite the entrance. The free agent running back was dapping up Jets players and soaking in cheers from fans who were attending practice.

Cook is in town to meet with Jets coaches and front office brass and see if there’s a mutual fit. The four-time Pro Bowl selection said Friday on Good Morning Football that the Jets are near “the top of the list” of teams he’d like to play for and that chances are “pretty high” he’ll sign with them.

Dalvin Cook is now here as a visitor before Jets practice. Dapping guys up. Fans giving him a nice round of applause. Will be in attendance on site for practice today. @nyjets @nflnetwork @dalvincook pic.twitter.com/RWx1mke0le — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) July 30, 2023

The former Minnesota Vikings star also revealed in an ESPN interview that Aaron Rodgers texted him this week after restructuring his own contract. The Jets freed up $35 million in guaranteed money the next two years with the new Rodgers deal. That puts them in a comfortable place to sign Cook, if they desire.

“You never say no to a good football player,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said earlier in the week.

Cook is expected to take a physical for the Jets on Sunday and is coming off shoulder surgery. He's also watching New York’s scrimmage, mingling with players on the sidelines.

Dalvin Cook on the sideline at practice, talking with players and coaches. #jets pic.twitter.com/qoHofahZ58 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) July 30, 2023

Breece Hall, the Jets' top running back, is on the PUP list after tearing his ACL last season. Saleh has said that Hall is in great shape and expected to be ready for Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

But New York could ease Hall back in with no rush if Cook is signed. A 1-2 punch of Hall and Cook would be among the best in the NFL. So, it’s no surprise the fans were so excited to see Dalvin Cook at Jets practice on Sunday.