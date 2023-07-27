Robert Saleh said he’s “excited” about Dalvin Cook’s planned visit with the New York Jets this weekend. The free agent running back scheduled a meeting with Saleh and Jets brass, including general manager Joe Douglas.

“He’s been a dynamic ball carrier for a long time,” Saleh said Thursday. “He’s great in the passing game. … You can’t say no to a good football player. They usually find a way.”

Robert Saleh was asked about Dalvin Cook visiting the Jets: "We'll never say no to a great player if an opportunity presents itself in the right way." pic.twitter.com/pG2OKmri4a — Jets Videos (@snyjets) July 27, 2023

Cook’s trip coincides with the restructuring of Aaron Rodgers’ contract with the Jets, which freed up significant money against the salary cap this season and next. Rodgers accepted a $35 million pay cut (from $110 million to $75 million) over the next two seasons, which impressed the Jets coach.

“I think it says a lot when the best player on your football team and a Hall of Famer is willing to sacrifice something because he wants to win,” Saleh said. “For him to take a shot on us, I think, speaks volumes. And we’re grateful for that.”

Cook has rushed for more than 1,100 yards each of the past four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and averaged 107 scrimmage yards in 73 NFL games in six seasons. He had offseason shoulder surgery, which gives Saleh some pause.

“I know he’s got some things medically that would have to check out,” he said.

Dalvin Cook's last TD for the Vikings was a crucial play in the largest comeback in NFL history.pic.twitter.com/PX6LXkzCTP — Janik Eckardt (@JanikEckardt) June 8, 2023

Cook would provide a potent complement to New York’s top running back Breece Hall. The second-year pro sustained a torn ACL after bursting on the NFL scene last season. Though rehab has gone well, Hall is on the PUP list and has yet to practice at camp. Typically, it takes a running back a full season before he's 100 percent healthy.

“Breece looks fantastic, to the point we’ve got to slow him down,” Saleh explained. “He’s trending in the right direction.”

Two AFC East rivals of the Jets, the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots, are also rumored to be interested in Cook. That may provide extra incentive for New York to have Cook’s name on a contract before he leaves his visit this weekend.